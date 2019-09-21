Shreveport losing its Chick-fil-A for a bit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Seems like just yesterday that the Chick-fil-A in Bossier City reopened.
Now comes word that the franchise’s store in Shreveport will be closed for an extended period.
A notice posted at the Youree Drive location says the shutdown will begin Sept. 26 right after lunch “or when supplies are deleted.”
The restaurant is set to be remodeled.
“We hope to see you right before Thanksgiving! We will miss you; but looking forward to seeing you soon,” says the post also shared Friday evening on Facebook.
In Bossier City, the Chick-fil-A near Airline Drive and Interstate 220 was closed for seven weeks while it was renovated.
That project began July 18 and included a revamped kitchen and a new drive-through area.
And its workers did not sit idle during the renovations. They used some of that time to brush up on their skills.
On one day, for instance, a mock drive-through was set up in the parking lot of Airline Baptist Church to give the Bossier City store’s employees some hands-on training.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.