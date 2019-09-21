Marshall ISD unleashes a sea of red, white for Hayden

Marshall, Texas, community honors the late Hayden Blalock
By Kenley Hargett | September 20, 2019 at 10:02 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 10:21 PM

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall High’s football stadium was packed with students and staffers of the school along with family members and friends of the late Hayden Alexander Blalock.

Hayden died in a car accident while on his way to school Wednesday morning.

Hayden Blalock's funeral set for 2 p.m. Sept. 22 in Marshall High gymnasium

Two days later, people honored him by wearing red and releasing balloons in Maverick Stadium.

Several people thought of the gathering as a way to grieve their loss.

A video of Hayden was shown and people prayed.

His family met at the 50-yard line then walked around the stadium with people on both sides.

Several students and staffers were overwhelmed with emotion and hugged each other.

Hayden’s funeral is set for 2 p.m. Sunday in the Marshall High gymnasium.

On Tuesday, Marshall’s Dairy Queen will host a fundraiser to help Hayden’s family with expenses.

Meantime, the School District’s Facebook page is full of displays of support for Hayden’s family members, Marshall High students and staffers and the School District.

