Man suspected of kidnapping, domestic abuse

Ruston police asking the public for help finding him

Ruston police say they have warrants to arrest LaTravis Peevy on one count each of home invasion, domestic abuse/aggravated assault, domestic abuse/battery-strangulation, false imprisonment, aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. (Source: Ruston Police Department)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 20, 2019 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 10:48 PM

RUSTON, La. (KSLA/KNOE) — A Ruston man is accused of kidnapping and falsely imprisoning someone.

LaTravis Peevy also is suspected of domestic abuse, CBS affiliate KNOE reports.

Now Ruston police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Authorities say they have warrants to arrest Peevy on one count each of:

  • home invasion,
  • domestic abuse/aggravated assault,
  • domestic abuse/battery-strangulation,
  • false imprisonment,
  • aggravated kidnapping, and,
  • unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His last known address is on Gilman Street in Ruston, police say, but he has family in Union Parish and Houston.

Peevy should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.

So they urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 911, Ruston-Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111 or their local law enforcement agency.

