First Alert: Heat returns with a sunny and dry weekend ahead

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Morning temperatures will stay comfortable in the upper 70s and rise into the low 80s. By lunchtime temperatures will be in the mid 80s accompanied with mostly sunny and dry skies. During the heat of the day, highs will vary between the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances are limited across much of the region, but the southern ArkLaTex could see a few short-lived showers mid afternoon. Throughout the day, winds will be between 5-10 mph. It'll be a quiet and warm evening with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.