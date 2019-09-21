First Alert: Heat returns with a sunny and dry weekend ahead

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Morning temperatures will stay comfortable in the upper 70s and rise into the low 80s. By lunchtime temperatures will be in the mid 80s accompanied with mostly sunny and dry skies. During the heat of the day, highs will vary between the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances are limited across much of the region, but the southern ArkLaTex could see a few short-lived showers mid afternoon. Throughout the day, winds will be between 5-10 mph. It'll be a quiet and warm evening with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.
Sunday: Another beautiful day awaits will rain chances around 10 percent. Morning temperatures as you're headed to church or brunch stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs unfortunately climb back into the low 90s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms have a low chance, but if any develop they could produce brief periods of heavy rain.
Monday and Tuesday will differ as a cold front will stall in the northern ArkLaTex. Monday morning and afternoon have a 30% chance of rain and storms which carry into Tuesday afternoon. Any activity that develops will likely stay in the northern ArkLaTex around the I-30 corridor. We'll continue to watch how the front develops and keep you all updated on the latest.
Have a wonderful weekend and Happy College Football Saturday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.