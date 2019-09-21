Driver grazed by bullet while driving, suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the person or persons responsible after a driver was shot at early Saturday morning.
Police was notified just after 1 a.m. It happened near the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.
The driver told police a bullet hit the top of their head. They then drove themself to the hospital for medical treatment, according to SPD’s major incident report.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.