1 dead, 1 injured in early morning crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with Shreveport police are investigating after a crash in Sunset Acres left one dead and another injured.
Officers got the call just four minutes after midnight to the 3400 block of W. 70th Street.
Police say a vehicle heading westbound attempted to make a turn onto Quillen Street when it was struck by another vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to SPD’s major incident report regarding the crash.
The driver of the vehicle attempting to make the turn died. The passenger in the other vehicle was sent to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of injuries.
Crews with Shreveport’s crash scene investigators are working to learn more information.
No word on citations at this time.
