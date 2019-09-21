Caddo Coroner’s Office IDs victim in fatal Sunset Acres crash

By KSLA Digital Team | September 21, 2019 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 2:13 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The identity of a Shreveport woman killed in an early morning crash was released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Anshelia Monee Pierre, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene when her vehicle collided with another on W. 70th Street at Quilen Road. The crash happened just after midnight.

Pierre lived only a block over on Quilen Boulevard.

She was identified by her fingerprints. An autopsy will be performed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

