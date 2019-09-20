Tennis tournament to serve up support for St. Jude

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local tennis tournament is hoping to smash fundraising records this weekend for St. Jude.
The 12th annual Northwest Louisiana St. Jude Classic begins tomorrow evening and lasts all weekend. Over 250 people are competing in the tournament this year and make up all ages and skill levels.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a childhood cancer treatment center based in Memphis, Tn.
Over the past decade, the tournament has collectively raised over $365,000 for St. Jude. In 2018, over $56,500 was raised.
Each year, the tournament honors and ‘crowns’ children who’ve faced down childhood cancer at St. Jude.
This year, Shreveport 4th grader Eva Moton and 1st grader Easton Burns were crowned. Both Eva and Easton received treatment at St. Jude and are in remission.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.