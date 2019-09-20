IN STUDIO: Cystic Fibrosis 5K to be held in October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cystic Fibrosis affects more than 30,000 children and adults in the United States.
The rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that affects every organ in the body.
An event is planned for a 5K race on October 13 in South Highland to raise awareness. The race will start at 5 p.m. at Ono’s at 4015 Fern Avenue. To sign up, click here.
The Shreveport-Bossier’s Finest will also be held on October 24 at, 601 N. Spring Street. To donate or purchase tickets, click here.
Finally, if you’re in the mood for a burger from Grub Burger - tomorrow just mention Cystic Fibrosis while ordering and a portion of the sales from that day will go to a Cystic Fibrosis charity.
