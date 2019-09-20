SPOA against Raymond’s addition to police chief finalists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a letter addressed to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association makes it clear they do not approve of the recent addition of Ben Raymond for the finalists of the chief of police.
The letter, written by Joseph Lewis, the vice-president of SPOA, was also cc’d to Councilman Jerry Bowman, the Mayor-pro term.
On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Councilman Bowman released a statement adding Raymond to the list of three finalists that include ACP Wayne Smith, Lt. Tedris Smith and Sgt. Michael Carter. It should be noted that Sgt. Carter is the president of the SPOA.
The three men were chosen by an advisory board, assembled by Mayor Perkins and included Councilman Bowman. Raymond was not originally selected by the advisory board.
Below is the letter addressed to Mayor Perkins:
Dear Mayor,
I am writing on behalf of SPOA to address our discontent with the recent addition of Ben Raymond to the finalist for Chief of Police. We have waited patiently as a union trying to be unbiased. We have 5 of the 7 applicants on our Union Roster as members. All three of the top three finalists are SPOA members.
When Mayor-pro term Bowman announced that he would add Ben Raymond to the list today, we were appalled. We respect the process that you implemented with the advisory team and we feel that if Ben Raymond had of achieved what the finalist had achieved, none of this would be happening right now. We ask that you continue forward with the original three finalists, ACP Wayne Smith, Lt. Tedris Smith and Sgt. Michael Carter.
If for some reason you have lost faith in the advisory team recommendations, then we respectfully request that you include all seven of the applicants in further interviews, not just Ben Raymond. Please accept this as a formal request on behalf of the Shreveport Police Officers Association
Raymond has served as the city’s Provisional Chief since November 2018. He also has the support of Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. Also, Raymond did score the highest on the civil service examination out of all the candidates that applied.
