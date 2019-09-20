13 Shreveport-Bossier students are semifinalists for National Merit scholarships

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ten Shreveport high school seniors and three Bossier high school seniors are among a select group of scholars who are National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
In order to qualify for the National Merit Scholarship Program, high school juniors had to take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). There are approximately 16,000 students across the nation who qualified by receiving the highest scores in their state.
The students are:
•Shannon Mathers, Airline High School
•Cameron Thomas, Benton High School
•Robert Lawrence, C.E. Byrd High School
•Kennedy Carrie-Prescott, C.E. Byrd High School
•James Rushing, C.E. Byrd High School
•Joshua Gill, Caddo Parish Magnet High
•Ian Golsby, Caddo Parish Magnet High
•Sloan Hall, Caddo Parish Magnet High
•Taylor Rosen, Caddo Parish Magnet High
•Grace Sun, Caddo Parish Magnet High
•Stewart Simon, Captain Shreve High School
•Peter Vanchiere, Loyola College Prep
•Dario Cosic, Parkway High School
These students and others across the country have another step to complete before moving on to the finals.
All of the finalists are competing for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth more $31 million dollars. The program will announce the finalists beginning in April and concluding in July of 2020.
