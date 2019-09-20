2 shot at west Shreveport apartment complex; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is fighting for their life following what seems to be an attempted robbery in west Shreveport on early Friday morning.
Police were called just before 1:30 a.m. to The Sanctuary at Whispering Pines, formerly La Tierra Villa, on Tierra Drive off Pines Road. That’s right next to the Western Hills subdivision.
Upon arrival, police found the pair in one of the complex’s common areas. One of the victims was shot in the head, the other in the back.
Both were taken to a Shreveport hospital. The victim shot in the head sustained a life-threatening injury.
Police believe this was an attempted robbery as one of the victims say they were approached by multiple people in dark clothing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
