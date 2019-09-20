September of 2019 is on pace for record heat

(KSLA) - Many of us in the ArkLaTex are waiting for that first true cold front to arrive and finally bring in the fall season. If you’ve been outside at all this month, you’d agree it has been very hot. As it turns out, you would be right!
So far in September of 2019, the average temperature is on pace to be the warmest on record. At this rate in 2019, we are set to have an average of 84.8 degrees for the month of September.
Dating back to 1874 (the earliest records are kept), the standing record for the average temperature in the month of September is a tie between 1925 and 2005 with an average of 83.3 degrees. Which means, we are above the record average by 1.5 degrees. It may not sound like much, but according to climatology, that is a lot! Normally, we should be at 78.8 degrees for the month of September. Therefore, we are above average with our temperature by 6 degrees!
What does the average temperature mean, anyway? The average temperature is taken each day. It starts by having the minimum temperature in the morning added to the maximum temperature in the afternoon. Then that number would be divided by two. Simple math!
For example, on September 1st this year, the minimum temperature was 70 degrees, and the maximum temperature was 97 degrees. Once you take the average of those two, your final result will be 83.5 degrees.
From there, you take the average temperature from each day, and find the average for the month.
This data is from the National Weather Service Climate Office and valid for the Shreveport area.
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.