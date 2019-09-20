September of 2019 is on pace for record heat

Dating back to 1874 (the earliest records are kept), the standing record for the average temperature in the month of September is a tie between 1925 and 2005 with an average of 83.3 degrees. Which means, we are above the record average by 1.5 degrees. It may not sound like much, but according to climatology, that is a lot! Normally, we should be at 78.8 degrees for the month of September. Therefore, we are above average with our temperature by 6 degrees!