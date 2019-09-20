Shreveport mayor to announce police chief appointee

Word of the news conference Monday does not indicate whether he’s considering Ben Raymond

By KSLA Staff | September 20, 2019 at 2:25 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 2:54 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he’ll announce his police chief appointee Monday afternoon.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. that day in the mayor’s large conference room on the second floor of Government Plaza.

An advisory panel has recommended three candidates to the mayor. They are Assistant Chief Wayne Smith, Sgt. Michael Carter, and Lt. Tedris Smith.

And this week, Councilman Jerry Bowman used his power as mayor pro tem to add Provisional Chief Ben Raymond to the list of finalists.

In the announcement of Monday’s news conference, there’s no mention of whether Perkins is considering Raymond for the post.

Perkins previously has stated that he will announce his police chief selection by the time the City Council meets Sept. 24.

He must name a police chief by Sept. 29, which is 60 days since the position became vacant due to former Police Chief Alan Crump’s retirement.

KSLA News 12 obtained the applications for the police chief candidates. You can explore the applications of Raymond and the three finalists below:

Sgt. Michael Carter

Provisional Chief Ben Raymond

Lt. Tedris Smith

Assistant Chief Wayne Smith

