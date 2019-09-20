Overton Brooks VA honors POW/MIA with remembrance ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Every third Friday in September our nation honors and recognizes the more than 82,000 American soldiers who were either prisoners of war or still missing in action.
On Sept. 20, the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center held a special remembrance ceremony. William Moore, a World War II veteran and former prisoner of war, was in attendance.
The Barksdale Air Force Base Honor Guard performed a missing man table ceremony, as well as a flag folding presentation. They presented the flag they folded to Moore.
Retired Major Ron Chatelain, Louisiana’s most decorated living soldier, was the ceremony’s guest speaker.
“Events like this are bitter sweet,” he said. “They bring back sometimes unpleasant memories, but it gives you more of a resolve to to make the public aware of what happens to our military personal from a first hand experience.”
Everyone raised a glass to toast to all of the POW/MIA’s and the efforts to continue accounting for them, at the end of the ceremony.
