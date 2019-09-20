Minden company has hired dozens, hopes to hire more as it expands

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Officials with a new company say they still are bringing in more good-paying jobs to the area.
Catamaran Solutions is growing fast.
And many hope it’s a sign of things to come in the Minden area.
It’s now been 10 months since Catamaran Solutions bought out the 40-year-old Reynolds Industrial Contractors facility in Minden.
Starting with a crew of seven, company leaders said that they’re already up to 50 people on staff.
And there’s the promise of at least 120 within the next three years.
With such good news to report, the company and community leaders held a short media briefing Thursday morning at the Minden work site.
The goal, according to organizers, is to ensure their success story is told as they grow.
“I’m just feeling that what they’re bringing to Minden and Webster Parish will be hundreds of employees," Minden Mayor Terry Gardner said.
"And it’s gonna be a good fit for our city because of its closeness to I-20, I-49, the port.”
Catamaran provides fabrication services, whether it be pipe, structure, module or vessel fabrication for customers large and small.
James Graham, Minden’s economic development Director, explained why this news from the company is so important.
“Our workforce, we have 13,000 people in Minden. But we have 4,500 in terms of the workforce. So 120 jobs is a pretty good piece of that.”
Better yet, economic leaders say, the average annual salary for those Catamaran positions reaches a little more than $61,000.
There are no good numbers yet for how much this business is impacting the local economy, economic development leaders say.
But beyond the 120 direct jobs anticipated in the not-too-distant future, 186 indirect jobs also would be created.
That’s 300 jobs in just a small amount of time.
As for why Catamaran Solutions chose Minden for its industrial services site, CEO Chip Ray told KSLA News 12 that the city provides them with a more stable workforce that will stay in one place instead of moving from job to job.
