First Alert: Umbrella needed throughout the morning

Happy Friday! Grab the umbrella as you’re heading out the door this morning. Parts of east Texas north of I-20 are seeing the bulk of widespread rain that is falling heavy at times. The rain this morning has also made it into the Shreveport-Bossier area. Elsewhere in the ArkLaTex, rain is more so scattered and light with major flooding issues not expected. Temperatures this morning out the door will hang out in low to mid 70s with highs today only in the mid 80s.
Expect the rain to hang on throughout the morning as it slowly progresses north of the I-20 and I-30 corridor. By the afternoon, rainfall will be more-so scattered than widespread. Several models are trending towards a dry evening under mostly cloudy skies, however, i’d keep the rain gear handy for any stray lingering showers. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s overnight.
Just in time for the weekend, the rain lets up and temperatures slowly return to the low 90s by Sunday. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday are around 20 percent for the chance of afternoon showers and storms, but not expecting a big rain maker. It'll be another warm September afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
