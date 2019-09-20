First Alert: Umbrella needed throughout the morning

Happy Friday! Grab the umbrella as you’re heading out the door this morning. Parts of east Texas north of I-20 are seeing the bulk of widespread rain that is falling heavy at times. The rain this morning has also made it into the Shreveport-Bossier area. Elsewhere in the ArkLaTex, rain is more so scattered and light with major flooding issues not expected. Temperatures this morning out the door will hang out in low to mid 70s with highs today only in the mid 80s.