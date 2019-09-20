First Alert: Beautiful weekend ahead with low rain chances

(KSLA) - Happy Friday everyone! The weather should cooperate this evening then over the weekend as well. Some good news is that the rain is expected to be gone in time for Friday Night Football! So, if you are going to any games, the rain chances will be low and you should not need an umbrella. Temperatures will also be quite pleasant too! Those temperatures should be around the 70s for most of the ArkLaTex.
This weekend will be very nice to enjoy! There will be only a 10% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. There may be one small shower that tries to pop up in the afternoon, but it will not last long. Most of us will go throughout the day with no rain at all! I expect plentiful sunshine and nice temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Monday marks the first official day of Fall, although it still will not feel like it. Temperatures will warm right on back up to the 90s in the afternoon. There will be a weak cold front arriving late Monday. This will be stalling out just to our north, so we will not see any big cool down from this front. What it will do is bring us more rain. I have the rain chances up to 30% on Monday.
Tuesday will also have a 30% chance of rain. The northern ArkLaTex has a better chance to see the rain both Monday and Tuesday. Elsewhere, it will be dry for the most part. Wherever we do see the rain, the temperature should be a little cooler.
Temperatures through the rest of next week will continue to be warm. There are no signs of a cold front on its way to bring the temperature down for good. Temperatures will be reaching the lower 90s in the afternoon.
By the end of next week, the rain chances will go up just slightly. I have a 20% chance of rain Thursday and Friday. It will not be a washout, but a few more showers are certainly possible.
In the tropics, Humberto is finally gone. It has moved for enough north to now be considered post-tropical and will still not affect the United States. Jerry meanwhile remains a hurricane. It is still expected to turn back out to sea prior to reaching the Bahamas.
A few tropical waves are also expected to potentially develop. The one with the highest chance is currently located over Africa. This has a 70% chance to develop within the next 5 days once it moves offshore. There is another tropical wave located west of the Windward Islands that has a 40% chance to develop. We will be sure to watch this system.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
