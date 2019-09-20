Egan Street killing has residents seeking end to violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Wednesday night’s shooting death on Egan Street is causing concerns among residents.
Shreveport officers responded to a call about gunfire and found a 25-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital.
On Thursday, the Caddo coroner’s office identified her as Princess Cooper, of Ringgold.
Several people mentioned having seen and interacted with the Bienville Parish resident as she walked around Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. They were very upset to hear of her passing.
One resident stressed that there is a violent crime in the neighborhood every four to six months.
Across the street from where police found Cooper is the Renzi Education and Arts Center, which serves 30 to 40 children a day and provides after-school activities.
Several people want the violence to stop because it is too close to the kids.
