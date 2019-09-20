Barksdale Air Force Base airmen run to Honor the Fallen

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — Barksdale Air Force Base airmen have been running for almost 12 hours.
They plan to go a dozen more before the this National POW/MIA Recognition Day is over.
The Honor the Fallen Run at the Bryan Bell Fitness Center began at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Ever since, airmen have been carrying the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag and the names of the fallen are being read aloud as they run.
The goal is for participants to to realize they have a connection with the fallen soldiers, 1st Lt. Adam Stock said.
"We ask people when they are out to not have headphones and to just listen
“And when you hear somebody that’s the same rank as you that’s missing in action and you know their families don’t know what happened to them, that kinda hits closer to home,” he continued. “And it really makes a memorable experience.”
