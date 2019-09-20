Barksdale Air Force Base airmen run to Honor the Fallen

The names of the fallen are being read aloud as they run, POW/MIA Flag in hand

Barksdale Air Force Base airmen run to Honor the Fallen
Barksdale Air Force Base airmen are carrying the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag as they run and the names of the fallen are being read aloud during the Honor the Fallen Run. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 20, 2019 at 3:30 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 10:13 PM

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — Barksdale Air Force Base airmen have been running for almost 12 hours.

They plan to go a dozen more before the this National POW/MIA Recognition Day is over.

The Honor the Fallen Run at the Bryan Bell Fitness Center began at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Ever since, airmen have been carrying the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag and the names of the fallen are being read aloud as they run.

The goal is for participants to to realize they have a connection with the fallen soldiers, 1st Lt. Adam Stock said.

"We ask people when they are out to not have headphones and to just listen

“And when you hear somebody that’s the same rank as you that’s missing in action and you know their families don’t know what happened to them, that kinda hits closer to home,” he continued. “And it really makes a memorable experience.”

Posted by Honor The Fallen Run on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Something about hearing Taps, seeing the flag pass, and hearing the names read...puts it all in perspective. #HonorTheFallen19

Posted by Honor The Fallen Run on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Thanks to Howard Suggs William Bequette Melanie Champagne Frederick Justin Loeb Jessica Calkins and all of Team RWB and Ainsleys Angels for coming out to honor our 82,000 missing

Posted by Honor The Fallen Run on Thursday, September 19, 2019

We will be going strong all night until 1700 on Friday!

Posted by Honor The Fallen Run on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Haughton ROTC came out to post colors for the third year in a row. They always do a great job and today they fought off wind and rain that made me proud!

Posted by Honor The Fallen Run on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.