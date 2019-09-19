Tributes to honor East Texas student killed in wreck

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall Independent School District is asking the community to help “paint the town red” in memory of a high school senior who died in a wreck.
“We invite all of our Marshall community to join us in wearing red on Friday in honor and memory of our senior Maverick, Hayden Blalock,” says a post on the East Texas school district’s Facebook page.
Hayden Alexander Blalock, a 17-year-old student-athlete, died Wednesday morning after his truck struck a wild hog on Farm-to-Market Road 1997 while he was driving to Marshall High.
“Thank you to all of our surrounding school districts for reaching out and even planning to join us in wearing red tomorrow,” says the statement Marshall ISD posted Thursday. “Your kindness and thoughtfulness during this time is much appreciated.”
And, rain or shine, school district officials say there will be a balloon release in Blalock’s honor Friday afternoon in Maverick Stadium at Marshall High.
The school district invites people in the community to participate in the balloon release and asks that they “continue to remember his family and friends during this time.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.