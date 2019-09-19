SPD responds to KSLA story on stolen police unit, investigation ongoing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has responded to questions asked about a stolen police unit discovered in East Texas.
The 11-year-old Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor was missing for possibly two weeks, according to Shreveport police. It was discovered on Sept. 10.
Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis said that the vehicle was only worth $1,200 to $1,500. That’s down from its original purchase price of $23,600.
“This does not excuse the fact that the vehicle was missing for two weeks before it was reported stolen to command staff,” Ofc. Curtis wrote in an email.
The sedan was found in a field outside of a vacant residence about eight to nine miles north of Texarkana. When the vehicle identification number was ran by Bowie County authorities — it did not come up as stolen. The car’s light bar had been removed from the vehicle.
No weapons were found in the vehicle and the keys were found in the trunk’s lock.
“There is a criminal and administrative investigation regarding circumstances surrounding the entire incident,” Ofc. Curtis added.
