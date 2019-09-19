SPD officer released from hospital following wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following a deadly crash, one Shreveport police officer remains in the hospital and the other has been released.
According to Shreveport police, both officers are expected to be okay. However, the officer still in the hospital remains there for observations.
Both officers were responding to a shooting on Egan Street. However, just minutes later reports of two Shreveport police officers were involved in a crash at the intersection of Kings Highway and Highland Avenue.
Both officers were taken to a Shreveport hospital after being pulled from their police units.
Anyone with any information about the Egan Street shooting is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
