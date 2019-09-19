Shreveport homicide victim ID’d as Ringgold woman

The Bienville Parish resident died after being shot several times in a vacant lot on Egan Street

A Bienville Parish woman had been identified as the person who died after being shot several times in a vacant lot on Egan Street in Shreveport the evening of Sept. 18. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 19, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 5:48 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bienville Parish woman is the person who died after being shot in a vacant lot in Shreveport, authorities say.

She is 25-year-old Ringgold resident Princess Cooper, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

Cooper was shot several times shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Egan Street in the Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

She died about an hour later at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, according to the coroner’s office.

