Shreveport homicide victim ID’d as Ringgold woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bienville Parish woman is the person who died after being shot in a vacant lot in Shreveport, authorities say.
She is 25-year-old Ringgold resident Princess Cooper, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.
Cooper was shot several times shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Egan Street in the Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
She died about an hour later at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, according to the coroner’s office.
