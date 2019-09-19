See the applications for the 4 finalists for SPD Chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has said he’ll have a decision on who he wants to be the permanent Shreveport police chief before Tuesday, but the process to narrow down the applicant pool has been rife with debate.
With City Councilman Jerry Bowman used his power as mayor pro tem to add Provisional Chief Ben Raymond to the list of finalists, Perkins will likely choose between four people. That includes Raymond and the three finalists that an advisory committee selected: Assistant Chief Wayne Smith, Sgt. Michael Carter, and Lt. Tedris Smith.
KSLA News 12 obtained the applications for the chief candidates. You can explore the applications for each of the four finalists below, listed in alphabetical order.
