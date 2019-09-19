Rain threat diminishes by this weekend

(KSLA) - Good news for the ArkLaTex is that we have avoided the major rainfall so far. Southeast Texas has seen over 2 feet of rainfall withing the last 24 hours. We will still see our share of the rain, but it will not be anything close to those amounts.
Throughout the rest of the night, the rain will be hanging around. Some of us will not quite see as much rain, while a few other places will see a bit more. The computer models are trending that the rain will somewhat take a break in the afternoon then will ramp back up tonight.
The place I'm keying in on for more rainfall will be in eastern Texas. My confidence is low, however. Overall, the computer models have not done a great job figuring out the rain so far. So, with that said, we could still see a lot of rain, or we may end up with slightly lower amounts.
That means that even Louisiana and Arkansas will have the possibility of seeing more rain. I am estimating approximately 3-6 inches in the western ArkLaTex, 1-2 inches around the I-49 corridor, and less than one inch on the eastern side of the ArkLaTex.
Friday will likely have more rain around. I have lowered the rain chance to 50% though. The rain should be more scattered and not as widespread. We will still have plenty of cloud coverage and will not have a lot of sunshine during the day. So, temperatures will be a little cooler.
This weekend will also have the possibility of some rain. I have a 20% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. The question about Saturday is if the rain will linger over from Friday at all. Sunday still looks to have a few showers pop up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer and should top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The first day of Fall is now trending toward more rain. I have increased the rain chance to 30%. It still will not be enough to help out with the temperature at all though. It will still be hot with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s.
We will still be waiting for our cold front to arrive. A few long range computer models are trying to show some cold fronts getting close, but not quite reaching us. This may increase rain chances a little more, but through most of next week I have a 20% chance of rain.
In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto is still considered a strong hurricane. Humberto will move away to the open Atlantic Ocean. Jerry is now a hurricane as well. Jerry is expected to remain a hurricane and will turn just before reaching the Bahamas. So there’s some good news.
There are also a couple tropical waves that we are watching for future development. Right now, the chances are low, but it is still certainly possible another storm appears by next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
