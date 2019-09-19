Rain gives us break from heat

So for your Thursday the word of the day will be rain. Ample moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will provide the energy needed to produce very heavy rain across parts of the ArkLaTex. The heaviest rain will be concentrated for the most part across southern portions of the viewing area. Elsewhere in the ArkLaTex, there is a degree of uncertainty of how much rain will be seen due to the banded nature of the rain. Timing on the rain will essentially be all day long, but the heaviest rain will be seeing during the afternoon hours into the evening hours.