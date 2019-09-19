Rain gives us break from heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! We are tracking a whole bunch of rain that's beginning to move into the ArkLaTex from the leftovers of Imelda. Due to the potential for the very heavy rain, Flash Flood Watches have been issued large parts of the viewing area. There is some uncertainty on where exactly the heaviest rain will be concentrated, but the greatest amount of confidence is for the Southern ArkLaTex. The rain will last from this morning until the early morning hours on Friday before moving out and our weather will start improving once we get to the weekend.
So for your Thursday the word of the day will be rain. Ample moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will provide the energy needed to produce very heavy rain across parts of the ArkLaTex. The heaviest rain will be concentrated for the most part across southern portions of the viewing area. Elsewhere in the ArkLaTex, there is a degree of uncertainty of how much rain will be seen due to the banded nature of the rain. Timing on the rain will essentially be all day long, but the heaviest rain will be seeing during the afternoon hours into the evening hours.
When we talk about rainfall totals we can’t stress enough that the biggest areas of concern will be the Southern ArkLaTex and East Texas. In these areas we are expecting anywhere from three to six and potentially over six inches of rain. Elsewhere rain totals will be very much determined by where these rain bands set up during the late morning and afternoon hours.
As we get to your Friday the leftovers of Imelda will move out of the ArkLaTex and our weather should start to clear especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain is possible in the morning, but during the afternoon our skies should begin to clear. Your weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry as temperatures begin to rebound back into the low 90s.
With Flash Flooding possible please do not drive through water covered roadways. It does not take very much water to overpower your vehicle. Your safety should be much more important than convenience. Turn around, don’t drown.
The biggest benefit of the rain will be some much needed drought relief along with finally seeing an end to our 90s streak. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
