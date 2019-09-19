2 officers seriously hurt when their units collide while responding to a shooting that claimed a woman’s life

The collision happened about a mile from where the fatal shooting occurred about five minutes earlier

Shreveport police officers and citizens attend to two other officers about four minutes after their units collided at Kings Highway at Highland Avenue the evening of Sept. 18. The officers, both of whom were responding to a shooting that claimed a woman's life, were seriously hurt in the accident. (Source: Curtis Heyen/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 18, 2019 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 9:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old woman died after having been shot in Shreveport, authorities say.

And two Shreveport police officers were seriously hurt when their units collided while en route to the homicide scene, Officer Christina Curtis said.

The woman was shot about 7:11 p.m. on Egan Street between Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

She was taken to a hospital, where later died.

The collision of the two police units occurred at 7:16 p.m. at Kings Highway at Highland Avenue, dispatch records show.

That’s slightly more than a mile south of the shooting in the 400 block of Egan.

Police still have Kings Highway blocked off in the area of Highland Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

