MLK Health Center brings color to Shreveport with new mural

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A bright addition to the Highland Neighborhood was unveiled Thursday morning at The MLK Health Center and Pharmacy.
The mural’s artist, Mandie Ebarb, said it was pieced together with thousands of handmade tiles. It took two years and hundreds of community members from across Northwest Louisiana — including college students from a Missouri college to complete the mural.
“So many people have participated in it and have a sense of ownership in it,” Ebarb added.
Janet Mentesane, the executive director of the MLK Health Center and Pharmacy, said her vision for the mural started with a simple blank wall.
“When I see an empty space, I think of art,” she said. “We needed to put something on it.”
Now, years later, her dream is on display for the community to enjoy. The mission of the MLK Health Center is set in stone.
“Dr. King believed in community, he believed community could help each other,” Mentesane said. “Not only is MLK part of this community, part of the Highland community, but we’re all worthy of help.”
The MLK Health Center and Pharmacy is a non-profit providing free healthcare to patients across Northwest Louisiana who are uninsured or under-insured living with chronic conditions.
“It’s something that can bring everybody together and we can all still agree on,” Ebarb said. “I think it’s something we really need that shows what can happen when people focus on a common goal.”
