Marshall, Texas, mourns student-athlete killed in wreck

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Members of the Marshall, Texas, community have heavy hearts as the mourn the loss of Hayden Alexander Blalock.
The 17-year-old student-athlete died after his truck struck a wild hog on Farm-to-Market Road 1997 while the teenager was driving to Marshall High, according to Texas DPS.
Troopers say he lost control of the truck and it struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times.
Blalock was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
News of his passing shocked the Marshall High campus, where he was a football player and Future Farmers of America member.
“He was known as a leader who put others before himself,” head football coach Jake Griedl said.
Griedl and Marshall ISD Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson held a news conference later Wednesday during which they spoke of Blalock’s strong character and commitment.
Grief counselors and members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance will remain at the high school to help students.
