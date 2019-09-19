Local Guitar Show gives back to local schools

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - This year’s annual guitar show featured many vintage guitars from ArkLaTex collectors.
The show was hosted by J&W Music in the Red Room at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs.
This show gave local businesses a platform to trade, sell and distribute their vintage and new guitars. There were guitars from 1940′s through 2019 on display.
We spoke to John Winchel, the owner of J&W music company. He says his company values giving back to the community.
“We raise money for ukuleles, we bought concert ukuleles for their music program," Winchel said. "We actually took that to the school and donated, we add to the music programs that’s the last thing we did for Shreve Island Elementary.”
J&W Music Company is located in Pierre Bossier Mall.
