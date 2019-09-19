LA Tech opens Conference USA play at home

This is the fourth overall meeting between the Bulldogs and Panthers and the first in Ruston since 2015. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series with the Panthers 3-0 and are a combined 4-1 against Florida C-USA schools (FIU and FAU). The Bulldogs have played either FIU or FAU every year except one in their 7 years in C-USA, despite playing in the West Division.