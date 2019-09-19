Furever Friends - Cinnamon & Peanut Butter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today’s Furever Friends are a pair of sisters named Cinnamon & Peanut Butter. They are four-month-old Chiweenies, a cross between a Chihuahua and a Dachshund. They were surrendered to Pet Savers by their owner.
They are about to be spayed and will be available in a couple of days. They are already pad trained. They enjoy being outdoors so house training them shouldn’t be difficult. They’ll grow to about 10 to 15 pounds. They are available for individual adoption.
To learn more about Cinnamon & Peanut Butter or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org.
