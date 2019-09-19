Councilman Jerry Bowman issues statement on SPD chief search

By KSLA Digital Team | September 19, 2019 at 7:12 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 7:44 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman released a statement on Wednesday night regarding the search for the city’s new Chief of Police.

Jerry Bowman, 42 (Source: Bowman family)
An advisory panel chose Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith, Lt. Tedris Smith and Sgt. Michael Carter. Substitute Chief Ben Raymond was not chosen. However, Raymond did have the highest scores on the civil service examination out of all the candidates who applied.

Raymond also has the support of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Below are Councilman Bowman’s comments:

The selection of the person who will lead the Shreveport Police Department is very serious and this is and has been my top priority, I’m confident that Mayor Perkins will keep his pledge of selecting someone who is committed to community-oriented policing as well as someone with integrity, someone whose qualities mirror the needs of our community as a whole and at the end of the day, someone who will commit to work on bridging the gap between the narrative of “ 2 Shreveport’s." Substitute Chief Ben Raymond has served in the capacity as Shreveport Chief of Police for the past 10 months. He has garnered the support from a majority of the members of the Shreveport City Council.He has achieved the highest scores on the Chief of Police examination twice. I have been contacted by numerous citizens who have expressed serious concerns about the selection committee’s exclusion of Chief Raymond as a potential candidate for the permanent position of Chief of Police. I have likewise been contacted by several officers of the Shreveport Police Department who have expressed the same concern. In my opinion, based upon all of these factors and concerns, it would be imprudent to exclude Chief Raymond as a candidate for the permanent position of Chief of Police for the City of Shreveport. I wholeheartedly believe and agree that this selection is that of the mayor and not a political fight but a fight for public safety. Therefore, in order to assure the continuity in this fight for public safety, as Mayor Pro tem, I am including Chief Raymond as a candidate for the permanent position of Chief of Police for the City of Shreveport.
Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr.

