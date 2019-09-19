Candidates for Senate, Caddo Commission to speak at Broadmoor meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A meeting on Thursday evening will allow Shreveport residents to address candidates running for senate and the Caddo Commission.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place. The event will be held in the church’s gymnasium.
Candidates running for the District 37 Senate seat include Incumbent Senator Barrow Peacock and challenger Debbie Hollis.
James Carstensen, Chris David and John-Paul Young are campaigning for the District 4 seat for the Caddo Commission.
Candidates will make opening and closing statements and will take questions by both board members of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association and audience members.
