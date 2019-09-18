Woman stabbed in arm with broom handle during fight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman is accused of stabbing another woman with a broom handle as the two were fighting.
Shreveport police think what they described as “a midafternoon melee” happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Twig Circle.
Erica Holden sustained a stab wound to her left forearm, authorities say.
Afterward, the 32-year-old called 911 and followed the person who allegedly stabbed her to the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.
That’s where officers first encountered the pair.
Holden was taken to to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of a wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
And 36-year-old Kenya Williams, of the 2700 block of Amherst Street, was questioned at the Shreveport police complex.
She then was arrested at 5:15 p.m. and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 5:54 p.m. on a charge of aggravated battery, booking records show.
Authorities released the two men whom they had detained with Williams.
