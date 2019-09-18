Torrential rain coming for some in ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In just a matter of hours a tropical disturbance off the Texas coast quickly become Tropical Storm Imelda and made landfall near Freeport, Texas yesterday. While the storm is no longer technically a tropical system we are just getting started with what’s left of Imelda.
Over the next couple days the remnant low of Imelda will be making it’s way slowly northward through eastern Texas. This track will enable the circulation to drag ample amounts of moisture available in the Gulf of Mexico into the ArkLaTex over the second half of the week. In addition, the slow movement of the circulation will allow heavy rain to fall for hours. The Southern ArkLaTex right now looks to end up receiving the greatest amount of rain from the leftovers from Imelda.
Due to the possibility for the intense amounts of rain Flash Flood Watches have been issued for southwestern portions of the viewing area for now through Thursday evening. These counties will most likely see the heaviest and longest duration rainfall from the remnants of Imelda. But the National Weather Service has indicated that these watches could be expanded to other areas for the possibility of very heavy rain for other areas of the ArkLaTex.
In terms of rainfall totals between now and Friday, East Texas looks to receive the greatest amount of rain. Rainfall totals generally across the ArkLaTex will range anywhere from possibly than a half an inch near Ruston to theoretically up to and over 10 inches in and around Nacogdoches. There is the possibility for large discrepancies in the rainfall totals depending on exactly where the heaviest rain bands set up across the ArkLaTex.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the Imelda and will keep you updated on expected impacts for the ArkLaTex.
