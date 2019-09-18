Torrential rain coming for some in ArkLaTex

Over the next couple days the remnant low of Imelda will be making it’s way slowly northward through eastern Texas. This track will enable the circulation to drag ample amounts of moisture available in the Gulf of Mexico into the ArkLaTex over the second half of the week. In addition, the slow movement of the circulation will allow heavy rain to fall for hours. The Southern ArkLaTex right now looks to end up receiving the greatest amount of rain from the leftovers from Imelda.