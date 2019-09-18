Suspect in shooting of 2 men turns himself in

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — The man suspected of shooting two people in the parking lot of an ArkLaTex restaurant has surrendered to authorities.
Calvin Marshon Gardner, 30, of Wake Village, Texas, turned himself in about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Texarkana, Texas, police.
Now he is being held in Bi-State Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records show.
His bonds have not yet been set.
Gardner is accused of shooting two men about 3:12 a.m. Saturday at Waffle House in the 5300 block of North Stateline Avenue in Texarkana, Texas.
One of the men was shot in his chest, the other in his back and arm.
Both were taken to area hospitals, where one was listed in critical condition.
Police investigators believe the gunfire occurred during a confrontation that was a continuation of a fight a few minutes earlier in Texarkana, Ark.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
