Shreveport police on scene of standoff in Hyde Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to end a standoff situation on Wednesday morning.
Shreveport police got the call just before 4:30 a.m. to Kingston Road near Kingstowne Place. That's in Shreveport's Hyde Park neighborhood.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, a small group of men were seen running into a home and then refused to come out.
Officers are working with negotiators to end the situation peacefully. According to Ofc. Curtis. It is unknown if they are armed; but, because it was a shots fired call, it is assumed they are.
This is a developing story.
