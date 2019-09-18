Shreveport police on scene of standoff in Hyde Park neighborhood

A large police presence is in Shreveport's Hyde Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By KSLA Digital Team | September 18, 2019 at 8:44 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 8:59 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to end a standoff situation on Wednesday morning.

Shreveport police got the call just before 4:30 a.m. to Kingston Road near Kingstowne Place. That's in Shreveport's Hyde Park neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, a small group of men were seen running into a home and then refused to come out.

Officers are working with negotiators to end the situation peacefully. According to Ofc. Curtis. It is unknown if they are armed; but, because it was a shots fired call, it is assumed they are.

