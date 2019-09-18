School district worker accused of assaulting a juvenile

HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — An employee of an ArkLaTex school system stands accused of sex crimes involving a juvenile.
Zachary Wayne "Zack" Winton, 32, of Nashville, Ark., was booked into the Howard County, Ark., jail at 10:04 a.m. Monday on one count each of first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault, booking records show.
Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Chesshir said that his office is reviewing the evidence and that those charges could be amended.
Otherwise, he said, it’s early in the investigation and no other information is being released at this time.
Arkansas State Police has been called in to help Nashville police with their investigation.
Meantime, Winton is free on $100,000 bond after having been released at 10:54 a.m. Monday.
Nashville, Ark., School District’s website identifies him as an assistant technology coordinator for the district.
