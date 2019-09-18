Marshall ISD student killed in car crash

MARSHLL, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Marshall High School student died in a car crash on Wednesday morning, according to Marshall ISD.
The district reported in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning that Hayden Blalock, a senior at the high school, died in a car crash.
Blalock was a member of Marshall FFA and the Maverick football.
“Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around Hayden’s family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” the district said in the post.
They reported grief counselors and members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance will be available for students and staff.
