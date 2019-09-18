Imelda wind gusts topple small planes at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video provided to WAFB shows violent winds ripping through a hanger at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Tuesday, Sept. 17.
WAFB’s Dr. Steve Caparotta noted a severe storm moved through the area around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The airport reported a gust of about 66 mile per hour winds.
The band of rain and wind was associated with Tropical Depression Imelda.
A spokesman for the airport said several single-engine prop GA (General Aviation) aircraft were flipped by high winds. A few were aircraft no longer in use, scheduled to be removed from the airfield, but two were active GA aircraft. The aircraft were confirmed to be single engine 2-4 seat prop aircraft.
