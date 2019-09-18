Imelda remnants to bring heavy rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are currently watching Tropical Depression Imelda as the storm is dragging tons of Gulf of Mexico moisture into South Texas and eventually into the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will start to fire up across the region this afternoon, but the heavy rain moves in on Thursday. Right now the heaviest rain is shaping up to be across East Texas in the ArkLaTex where some spots could pick up over 6 inches of rain from Imelda. On top of bringing some much needed rain to the ArkLaTex, Imelda will almost certainly end our streak of 90 degree days that dates back all the way back to July.
For your Wednesday we will be fine for your morning commute with dry weather and comfortable temperatures. But by lunchtime and especially during the afternoon hours we will be watching for some thunderstorms associated with Imelda to work their way through the ArkLaTex. While not particularly widespread they will bring localized heavy rainfall.
Now as we move into Thursday that’s when the bulk of the rain from what’s left of Imelda will work its way through the region. Starting before you wake up on Thursday and lasting potentially all the way to Friday morning we will see widespread heavy rain throughout the ArkLaTex. In some of the heaviest bands some localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out. East Texas looks to see the heaviest rain, with growing confidence of at least 3 inches expected by Friday afternoon.
Once we get to your weekend we should start to clear out across the ArkLaTex, but get ready for a whole lot of rain in the meantime.
Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.