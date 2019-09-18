Imelda remnants to bring heavy rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are currently watching Tropical Depression Imelda as the storm is dragging tons of Gulf of Mexico moisture into South Texas and eventually into the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will start to fire up across the region this afternoon, but the heavy rain moves in on Thursday. Right now the heaviest rain is shaping up to be across East Texas in the ArkLaTex where some spots could pick up over 6 inches of rain from Imelda. On top of bringing some much needed rain to the ArkLaTex, Imelda will almost certainly end our streak of 90 degree days that dates back all the way back to July.