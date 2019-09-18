Former high school band director accused of showing nude photos of a former dating partner to a student

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A former high school band director is accused of showing several nude photos of a former dating partner to a student.
Patrick W. Neff, 43, of the 2900 block of Le Oaks Drive in Bossier City, was arrested early Wednesday afternoon on one count each of obscenity and unauthorized disclosure of a private image.
The latter charge commonly is known as revenge porn.
Both charges are felonies.
It was early August when Bossier sheriff’s detectives began investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior by Neff.
They obtained warrants for his arrest after using cellphone forensics and numerous interviews to determine that Neff allegedly showed the photos to the student in October 2017, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
Neff was band director at Airline High in Bossier City at that time, authorities said.
He remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, the lockup at Plain Dealing where he was booked at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday after turning himself in to authorities, booking records show.
His bonds total $80,000.
Bossier School District issued the following statement later Wednesday afternoon:
