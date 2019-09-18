Eager students gather to learn more about the importance of college

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of middle and high school students from across Northwest Louisiana gathered at Southern University at Shreveport to learn more about valuable lesson many likely don’t learn in the classroom — life in college.
The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance is on a state-wide tour called ‘FLY’, or Financial Literacy for You. Students got a taste of life at Southern University and discovered opportunities that lie ahead of post-high school.
Timenee Thomas, a member of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, said students have so much to take away from these ‘FLY’ visits.
“We want them to walk away with full-on knowledge on how to access college, how to access financial aid, and really to let them know what the purpose of college really is,” Thomas said. “We want to make sure we increase our college graduation rates.”
Detrius Adams, a Southern University nursing student, said his college experience is invaluable and is leading him on a rewarding path.
“We can make a difference if you go to college,” Adams said. “I can make a big impact in the nursing field.”
The ‘FLY’ tour began at Southern University in Baton Rouge and tomorrow it heads to Grambling. These events are free and open to the public.
