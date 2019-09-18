DigiFest South Expo back in Bossier City for ninth year

BOSSIER CITY La. (KSLA) - Students across north Louisiana will be learning all about art, science, technology and engineering at this year’s DigiFest South Expo.
"S.T.E.A.M is S.T.E.M. but with one added letter, "A" for art," said Alex Richardson with the Bossier Arts Council. “Art is something that goes into a lot of education (and) a lot of people don’t even think about it.”
The 9th annual educational conference hosted by the Bossier Arts Council kicked off Friday, Sept. 13 with a game development competition called DigiCode. From Friday to Sunday, ArkLaTex college students spent 48 hours designing and developing a fully working video game.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 19, middle and high school students will gather inside the Bossier Civic Center for a S.T.E.A.M. education fair called DigiExpo.
“You see the middle school kids that come out here, and their minds are blown,” Richardson said. “It’s a small convention just for them basically...especially these high school kids cause they’re on the road to graduation at this point, and now they’re seeing all these different businesses that they can go into."
The fair allows organizations and businesses to showcase their projects, tools and technologies to engage these students.
Bryce Bretherton attended DigiFest in the past as a student and now will be back showcasing his company Laser Dragon Productions and teaching students about flip note animation.
“I got an invitation actually to come out and interact with some of the kids and teach them about animation so I jumped on it because I love teaching kids,” he said.
Bossier Arts Council added something new this year called a DigiMixer. This event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Bossier Civic Center
Students and adults can come to this free event and network with local businesses and organizations as well as experience the local digital art that competed at their DigiArt competition.
From 7 p.m to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 the Bossier Arts Council will wrap up DigiFest with a free outdoor electronic music concert called DigiMusic. The concert will take place at the East Blank Plaza across from the Bossier Arts Council.
