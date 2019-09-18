Dak Prescott named Sportsperson of the Year by Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex legend, Haughton’s Dak Prescott, has been named Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Carl Mikovic Sportsperson of the Year.
Prescott will start his fourth season in the NFL this year after three successful seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
“I am very grateful to be named the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl's Carl Mikovich Sportsperson of the Year for 2019," Prescott said, in a news release. "Northwest Louisiana holds a special place in my heart, so being able to join the prestigious group of local athletes who have received this award is a tremendous honor.”
The 26-year-old threw the most yards of his career in 2018 - passing for 3,885 yards and 22 touchdowns.
He was named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year in 2016.
In addition, he's been named to the Pro Bowl twice.
“We’re thrilled to name Dak Prescott the 2019 Carl Mikovic Sportsperson of the Year," said 2019 Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Art Carmody IV, in a news release. "He has risen to the occasion at each stop on his football path, showing perseverance and class throughout his career. He embodies everything that is great about the Shreveport-Bossier City community, and we are proud to present him with this award.”
