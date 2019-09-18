Dak Prescott named Sportsperson of the Year by Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

“We’re thrilled to name Dak Prescott the 2019 Carl Mikovic Sportsperson of the Year," said 2019 Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Art Carmody IV, in a news release. "He has risen to the occasion at each stop on his football path, showing perseverance and class throughout his career. He embodies everything that is great about the Shreveport-Bossier City community, and we are proud to present him with this award.”