Authorities arrest boyfriend of slain Oklahoma woman

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A man stands accused of killing a southeast Oklahoma woman whose body was found wrapped in a chain in a creek in March.
McCurtain County, Okla., authorities arrested her live-in boyfriend, Brian McMahon, on a charge of first-degree murder about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say he has been a person of interest in the case since 56-year-old Roxie Lenora Phillips Faizy was found dead in a creek just west of Valliant, Okla.
Her hands had been zip-tied, a state investigator said at the time.
Faizy went missing in late January.
She last was seen Jan. 25 at a tanning salon in Broken Bow, Okla.
Faizy also failed to get to a high school basketball tournament she was expected to attend.
A few days later, her boyfriend reported her as missing.
