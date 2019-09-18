Authorities arrest boyfriend of slain Oklahoma woman

He has been a person of interest since her body was found wrapped in a chain in a creek, authorities say

Roxie Lenora Phillips Faizy, 56, was reported as missing in late January. Authorities say her live-in boyfriend has been a person of interest in the case since she was found dead in March in a creek just west of Valliant, Okla. [Source: KSLA News 12]
By Curtis Heyen | September 18, 2019

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A man stands accused of killing a southeast Oklahoma woman whose body was found wrapped in a chain in a creek in March.

McCurtain County, Okla., authorities arrested her live-in boyfriend, Brian McMahon, on a charge of first-degree murder about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say he has been a person of interest in the case since 56-year-old Roxie Lenora Phillips Faizy was found dead in a creek just west of Valliant, Okla.

Her hands had been zip-tied, a state investigator said at the time.

Faizy went missing in late January.

She last was seen Jan. 25 at a tanning salon in Broken Bow, Okla.

Faizy also failed to get to a high school basketball tournament she was expected to attend.

A few days later, her boyfriend reported her as missing.

