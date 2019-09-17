Tropical Storm Imelda will bring rain to the ArkLATex

(KSLA) - The big news today is that Tropical Storm Imelda has formed in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Texas. There will be heavy rain associated as this storm slowly moves to the north. This will finally bring the ArkLaTex some much needed rain later this week.
Imelda will likely stay a tropical storm for the next day, then will weaken to a tropical depression. This will bring a lot of rain to the immediate coastline in Texas and Southwest Louisiana. As far north as the ArkLaTex, we will still likely see approximately 4-6 inches.
Imelda is what we have been waiting for to bring the rain. We will have our biggest impacts Thursday and Friday, although we could still start to see impacts on Wednesday. There will be a 30% chance of rain Wednesday and a 60% chance of rain Thursday and Friday. If you have any outdoor plans on those days, I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
By the weekend, Imelda should be gone. So, our weather will quiet back down. Rain chances will return to 20% each day. That will mean that we will have a little bit of rain here and there, but most of us will not see any rain. There will also be plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds.
The good news about the higher rain chances is that the temperatures will be a bit cooler. Temperatures in the afternoon will be lower and should only top out in the lower 90s on Wednesday. Then on Thursday on Friday, the temperature may not even reach the 90s! So at least there will be more good news with the storm passing nearby.
