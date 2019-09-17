3 Shreveport police officers placed on paid leave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three Shreveport police officers have been placed on departmental leave and might become subject to a criminal investigation, the Police Department confirmed Tuesday for KSLA News 12.
No criminal charges have been filed.
The names of the officers have not been released.
They are subject to an internal investigation and possibly a criminal investigation, authorities also confirmed.
Police are sharing no further details at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
